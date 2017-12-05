× Thomasville man accused of sexually assaulting woman

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Thomasville man is accused of sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman, according to a press release.

On Oct. 23, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged sexual assault at a home in the 300 block of Mill Stream Lane in Lexington.

During an investigation, deputies learned that Deven Gregory Hadsock had allegedly forcibly engaged in sexual acts with the woman.

Hadsock was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and one count of sexual battery.

He was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond. He has a Jan. 8 court date.