Serious concern for safety of missing NC mom, 8-year-old daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 33-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter, WSOC reports.

CMPD officials said Megan Stack was last seen Monday leaving her home on Cloister Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Ava’s father, Timothy Lybarger, said the littel girl was picked up around 3:15 p.m. Monday from Bain Elementary in Mint Hill.

Authorities said Stack and her daughter Ava never returned to their house.

Police said because of Stack’s emotional state and recent behavior, there is serious concern for their safety.

Stack was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants and black boots. She is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Ava was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt with a heart design on it, purple jeans, gray shoes and a fuchsia zip-up jacket.

Officials said she was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper tag.