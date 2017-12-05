× Netflix cuts ties with Danny Masterson amid rape allegations

Actor Danny Masterson has been ousted by Netflix after multiple women accused him of rape, according to The Huffington Post.

Masterson, best known for his portrayal of Steven Hyde on “That ’70s Show,” had been starring in Netflix’s “The Ranch.”

Four women have accused Masterson of raping them in the early 2000s and the actor has denied the allegations.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson told TMZ. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.”

Monday was Masterson’s last day and production will resume in early 2018.