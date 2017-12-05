× NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram in serious condition after car crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jack Ingram was seriously injured in a crash in Asheville on Sunday.

According to NASCAR.com, Ingram is in intensive care at a local hospital.

“We are currently by his side, managing his care with his clinicians and will decide next steps,” a family statement read. “We remain hopeful and positive and appreciate all thoughts and prayers. We will provide updates as information becomes available.”

A police report said Ingram collided with a pick-up truck driven by a 36-year-old man from Henderson, North Carolina. The crash happened just a few hundred feet from the former Asheville Motor Speedway.

There were no other serious injuries in the crash.

Ingram was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.