More than 370,000 Duke Energy customers' personal info may have been exposed in data breach

More than 370,000 Duke Energy customers may have had their information hacked.

On Friday, a company that Duke Energy uses to process its customer’s payments from walk-in locations announced the breach, which could affect about 1.6 million customers overall, WYFF reports.

The third-party vendor in question is TIO Networks’ Global Express, which was recently acquired by PayPal.

The information includes names, addresses, Duke Energy account numbers, account balances and banking information.

“We are doing all we can to help. This issue is broader than Duke Energy and affects the customers of any company who used the Global Express network for payment processing,” Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier said in an email. “We regret the frustration and inconvenience this issue has created for our customers who rely on our walk-in locations to pay their monthly energy bills.”

Duke Energy Carolinas customers can make payments at any Western Union location or by check, debit or credit card.