Couple accused of stealing from 3 neighbors in Thomasville ahead of holidays

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Beatriz Campos remembers the confusion and uneasiness coming home from shopping with her young niece to find an emptier home.

"I came inside and when I came inside I was surprised," Campos said. "I don't see my TV."

Their PlayStation, television, a couple of controllers, smartphones and more all gone.

Thomasville police arrested her neighbors Nichlas Howerton on Friday and Brianna McCarty on Monday for three counts of breaking and entering and other felonies.

The two are accused of hitting two other homes in the Ingram Street area over the past month.

Thomasville police say some of the items were recovered for the victims, but not all of them. The two are also accused of stealing a gun from one home.

They will both be in court on Jan. 31, 2018.