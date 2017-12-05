Car thefts at Greensboro fitness centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers first posted surveillance video of two teens stealing car keys from a Planet Fitness key rack back in October. Two similar thefts have happened since and Det. J.D. Alexander said that zero tips have come in to try and find the female suspects.

Two of the crimes happened at the Planet Fitness at the Golden Gate Drive location on Oct. 24 and 25. The third happened on Nov. 29 at the West Market Street location.

All three stolen vehicles have been recovered and returned to the owners but several belongings inside the vehicles are still missing. Many of the items stolen from inside the vehicles are cellphones, wallets, navigation systems and power tools. The police report from West Mark Street theft lists a handgun as an item missing.

Alexander also adds the all three recovered vehicle have damaged from a hit-and-run involving a parked car.

Alexander believes all the thefts are related and are by the same female juvenile suspects.

"Don’t give these suspects and opportunity. By putting your keys on that board it’s an opportunity," Alexander said.