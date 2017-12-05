Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson challenges other local sheriffs to donate to Gifts for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson is challenging other local sheriffs to donate to Gifts for Kids.

On Tuesday evening, Johnson challenged Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood to contribute $200 to Gifts for Kids. Johnson also extended the challenge to all the chiefs of police in Alamance County.

FOX8 Gifts for Kids helps The Salvation Army’s serve more than 20,000 children in the Piedmont at Christmas.

How Gifts for Kids works:

People bring new and unwrapped gifts to any of the drop off locations listed below. Those gifts will then be delivered to the FOX8 studios. Each Salvation Army unit will pick up donations from the FOX8 studios and bring them to their sorting/warehouse location. Each Salvation Army then distributes the gifts to families in need.

Gift drop-off locations:

FOX8 studio, 2005 Francis Street in High Point

Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse stores

Monetary donations:

Monetary donations may be made at the FOX8 studios or any Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse locations. To make a monetary donation at Lowe’s, customers can donate at each cash register as part of their check-out process. Donations can also be made by texting "GIFTS4KIDS" to 41444.

Important dates:

Nov. 10: FOX8 Gifts for Kids kicks off (Live on FOX8 Morning, 5 and 6 p.m. News)

Dec.10: Last day to drop off a gift at Lowe's

Dec. 11: Last day to drop off a gift at FOX8 studio



Sponsors:

FOX8 WGHP - Corporate sponsor

North State – Corporate sponsor

Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse – Retail sponsor