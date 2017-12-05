× 2 teens arrested in connection with recent High Point shootings

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested two teens in connection with recent shootings in the city Tuesday, according to a news release.

Avion I. McLean, 17, of Laurinburg, and Shakur T. McCoy, 19, of High Point, were taken into custody.

McLean was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

McCoy was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers came to the area of East Green Drive and South University Parkway after reports of shots fired. One caller said he had been shot in the leg.

Officers who were familiar with previous shootings in the area Monday at on Thissell Street began circulating the area looking for the suspect vehicle. The description of the suspect vehicle from the Monday shootings was similar to the description of the suspect vehicle in the Tuesday shootings.

Officers located the vehicle and took McLean and McCoy into custody without incident.

The caller who told 911 he had been shot was located. He had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

McClean is being held under a $2 million bond and McCoy is being held under a $1 million bond.