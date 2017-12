× Woman killed in Mount Airy house fire identified

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A woman who was killed in a house fire Saturday in Mount Airy has been identified.

Surry County EMS Director John Shelton said 77-year-old Nora B. Penn died in the fire at 268 Maple Drive.

The fire was started by a hot plate, Shelton said.

Penn’s son and two neighborhood kids attempted to get to her, but were unsuccessful.

The home was a total loss, Shelton said.