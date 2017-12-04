× Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in Burlington in custody

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend over the weekend turned herself in Monday afternoon, according to Burlington police Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck.

Shelsea Louise Siler, 35, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and malicious maiming.

On Saturday at 6:27 a.m., Burlington police came to the 800 block of Queen Ann Street after a report of stabbing.

Officers determined that a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the ear and neck, allegedly by Siler, during an argument.

Verdeck said the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and did not have any hearing loss as a result of the stabbing.