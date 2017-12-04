× Winston-Salem man accused of trafficking meth, behind bars on $1.5M bond

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested Saturday on drug offenses after investigators found a large amount of methamphetamines and marijuana in a vehicle and his home, court records show.

Aaron Gray Andrews, 41, of West 26th St., was charged with felony trafficking in meth, felony trafficking in marijuana, felony manufacturing marijuana and two counts of maintaining a vehicle and a dwelling for controlled substances, according to arrest warrants.

Andrews also was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and having no driver’s license, warrants show.

Andrews is accused of possessing nearly 13 ounces of meth and 15.56 pounds of marijuana as well as growing two marijuana plants in the basement of his home and storing and selling meth from a vehicle.

