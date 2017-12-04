× Trump endorses Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore amid sexual misconduct accusations

President Trump on Monday endorsed embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, announcing his support on Twitter.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!”

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders…& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Several women have come forward and accused Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, a couple others have accused him of assault.

He has denied the allegations.

More than a dozen Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have called on Moore to drop out of the race. The campaign arm for Senate Republicans and the Republican National Committee have also severed ties with Moore.

Trump’s own daughter offered up an unambiguous rebuke to Moore.

“I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts,” Ivanka Trump told The Associated Press. “There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children.”