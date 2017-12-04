Students blistered, bruised after substitutes make students do ‘bear crawls’ as punishment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Video contains disturbing images

FLORENCE, Texas -- Parents are searching for answers after students at a Texas middle school say they were told to do "bear crawls" for 100 yards as punishment, according to KXAN.

Police and Child Protective Services are investigating after around a dozen students at Florence Middle School were forced to do the "bear crawls" on the outdoor track around the football field as punishment during physical education class. Students were made to do the exercise because one student didn't follow rules the day before.

Student Michelle Gonzales says one of the substitute teachers yelled at them, “This will show your respect.” The 11-year-old says she felt like they were treating students like soldiers.

In a statement, Superintendent Paul Michalewicz said school district officials are aware of the allegations.

"Florence ISD has been made aware of allegations that an incident occurred in a class at the Middle School yesterday, where several students’ hands were injured. We are extremely concerned, and we are conducting a thorough investigation into what happened and how it happened, so that we can determine the very best way to respond. We want our parents and community to know and be assured that our staff work hard every day to protect our students and the educational environment. Our students’ safety and well being is our top priority, and we deeply regret when any student is injured at school.”