Squirrel blamed for damaging town’s Christmas display, ‘charged’ with criminal mischief

SEA GIRT, N.J. — Nevermind the Grinch, it was nearly a squirrel who stole Christmas in one New Jersey town.

Officials in the Sea Girt, New Jersey, were perplexed after they found wires to the town’s Christmas display torn last week, NBC 4 New York reports.

After workers repaired and replaced the wires for Friday’s Christmas tree lighting, police posted on Facebook Saturday a picture of the suspected vandal — which had four legs and a love for acorns.

The squirrel was “charged with criminal mischief and released on bail.”