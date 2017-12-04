Rockingham County family offers $10,000 reward for help finding killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- It has been nearly one year since someone shot and killed Calvin Jerome “CJ” Simpson II in Reidsville. The case is still unsolved.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says someone knocked on Simpson’s door on Northfork Drive, shot him and took off last Christmas Eve.

“To wake up on Christmas Eve to find out your loved one is no longer with you, that is the toughest thing I have ever experienced in my life,” said Calvin Simpson Sr., the victim’s father.

Monday, Simpson’s family members and investigators came together to ask the public for information. They want the person or people responsible behind bars.

“CJ was our only child, so please if anyone has any information that can arrest this person, get this person off the street,” said Jackie Simpson, the victim’s mother. “God knows I don't want any other family to have to go through what we are going through now.”

Investigators work on the case on a daily basis, but say it is hard to solve when people do not come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. The tips are anonymous and you can received a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

The Simpson family is also offering a $10,000 reward.