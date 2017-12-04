Randolph County woman warns drivers after truck hit by eggs on highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- "I just went under the overpass," said Lisa Boggs. "Sounded like I hit somebody or somebody jumped off the bridge and hit my truck. Stuff started coming down the windshield."

It was after dark Saturday, so Boggs didn't see the eggs that rained down on her car going north on Interstate 74 about a mile south of where the highway meets with Interstate 85. She also didn't see who threw them at her car.

"It was scary," she said. "I mean because anybody could have wrecked, it could have caused somebody, an older person could have had a heart attack cause they could have been scared so bad. It was really loud."

While the Randolph County Sheriff's Office haven't seen many reports of that activity in the area, Boggs wishes there were more patrols out on overpasses around the I-74 stretch in Randolph County.

"You can't catch everybody I mean because there are kids out there that are just mischievous," she said. "Just be careful. I mean you don't even know it's gonna happen. You don't see them, it just happened."