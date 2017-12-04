× NC man accused of leaving 3-month-old girl alone in car for about an hour

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been charged with child abuse after he allegedly left a 3-month-old alone in a vehicle, according to WLOS.

On Saturday, authorities responded to a call in McDowell County in reference to a suspicious vehicle with a baby inside and no one else around.

They arrived to find a 3-month-old little girl in the car belonging to Alejandro Gabriel Escobar, 26, of Marion.

A short time later, Escobar came out of the woods.

An investigation showed that the suspect had been in the woods for approximately an hour while the child was in the vehicle.