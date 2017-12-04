Mother of 2 dies just day after flu diagnosis

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman who was diagnosed with the flu last week died just one day later.

Alani Murrieta, who is the mother of a two-year-old and six-month-old, left work on Nov. 26 after not feeling well, Fox 10 reports. The next day, she went to urgent care and was diagnosed with the flu.

According to Murrieta’s aunt, Stephanie Gonzales, she was released and sent home with “flu meds.”

After getting worse, she was taken to the hospital on Nov. 28 and diagnosed with pneumonia. She was placed on a ventilator but never recovered.

“They were trying to resuscitate her, and they tried for several minutes and they told my sister there was nothing else they could do, that she was gone,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says Murrieta had no pre-existing condition and her flu simply turned into pneumonia. She added that her niece never received a flu shot.