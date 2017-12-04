× Mebane man accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor

MEBANE, N.C. — A 57-year-old Mebane man is accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a press release.

On June 15, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office received information that a sexual assault had happened between Samuel John Price and a minor.

Price was arrested on Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

He is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

He has a Dec. 4 court date.