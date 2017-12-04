× Man dies from injuries after wreck in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died from injuries sustained in a crash Sunday in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 1:31 p.m. Sunday, Robert Charles Shumate, 80, of Winston-Salem, was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Peters Creek Parkway.

Shumate was turning left into the Bojangles’ parking lot when his vehicle was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Peters Creek Parkway.

Shumate died from injuries sustained in the crash on Monday.

Occupants of the other vehicle sustained various, less severe injuries, the release said.

This is the 26th traffic fatality of 2017 in Winston-Salem, compared to 21 at this time in 2016.