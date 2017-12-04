Hilarious viral video shows NC mom and son dance at school talent show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mother-son duo showed off their dance moves at a Charlotte high school’s talent show Thursday night and the video proving they can bust a move has gone viral on social media.

According to WBTV, the video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing at the “Mustangs Got Talent” show.

Jenkins, a 10-year veteran at the school, says dancing to hip-hop with her sons has been a staple in her home for years.

The “History of Dance” routine was part of a show that benefitted the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The video has more than 268,000 likes, 413,000 shares, and 22 million views.