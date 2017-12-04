× Drivers: Botched paint job splatters vehicles on NC road

MACON COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers in a Macon County community say a crew botched a paint job on a narrow mountain road, leaving yellow paint all over their cars, WLOS reports.

They say a crew painted the yellow center line along a section of Wayah Road on Saturday night in the Nantahala community. But they say the road was too wet and temperatures too cold for the paint to stick.

“It’s hard. It’s crusty. And it’s set up on my car. I can’t get it off in a car wash,” Amy Taylor said.

They also say the crew did not post “wet paint” signs or put up cones. The result was many vehicles getting splashed in yellow paint.

