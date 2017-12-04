Dispute over parking spot leads to stabbing, fatal hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A dispute over a parking spot in Queens early Sunday morning led to a stabbing and deadly hit-and-run that killed one person and injured six others, according to WPIX.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday outside XS Hookah Lounge at 127th and Liberty Avenue.

Police say that following a dispute over a parking spot, the driver of a white Hyundai Sonata got out of his vehicle and stabbed two people, both in the torso.

The 22-year-old driver then got into his vehicle, drove onto the sidewalk and slammed into a group of people who had gathered during the dispute.

A 23-year-old man died after being struck. A man who was stabbed and then struck is in critical condition. Five others were hospitalized.

The driver was taken into custody after walking into the hospital with minor injuries.