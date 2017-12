Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A rollover crash closed a portion of Business 85 southbound in High Point Monday morning.

The crash, which involves an overturned car, closed the exit ramp from Business 85 southbound at Brentwood Street. This is at the interchange to get on Highway 311.

Emergency crews are on the scene. Two people have been taken to the hospital.

The road is expected to reopen soon.