Clemmons man makes Moravian stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. - Carefully cut, precisely folded pieces of paper are fastened together with a bit of glue. A Moravian star is about to be born.

"It doesn't take much glue" said Moravian star maker Stu Claaseen, who learned the craft from fellow Clemmons Moravian Church member Hilda McKnight. "We discovered the majority of ministers who made stars for their churches were either retiring or passing away and nobody was doing it anymore."

So McKnight and Claaseen decided it was time to let their light shine and today they have stars all over the United States and around the world. McKnight has since retired but Claaseen continues his work with his latest being an eight-footer for Clemmons Moravian Church.

"It took me a while to make this one because I didn't have a pattern," said Claaseen, while installing the 26-point star before Advent. "I had to make a pattern."

It's tedious and time consuming but the finished product is priceless.

"As long as people want them, I'll continue to do them," he said.​