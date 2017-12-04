Arena football comes to Greensboro: Carolina Cobras to play in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The National Arena League is bringing arena football to Greensboro with the announcement of the Carolina Cobras.

BREAKING NEWS: NAL Welcomes the Carolina Cobras, the newest expansion franchise to play in 2018. See full story here: https://t.co/5yEIloi8Yn pic.twitter.com/Gq9eGbIrlQ — NationalArenaLeague (@NALFootball) December 4, 2017

The team will play in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2018.

“We are extremely proud to be bringing a franchise to North Carolina. Greensboro has been prime target for NAL expansion with their connection with its neighboring cities Winston-Salem and High Point," NAL Expansion Chairman Jeff Bouchy said in a press release. "We believe Greensboro’s community is well deserving of an arena football franchise and its region will be a strong foundation for a rapid growing fan base with an electric atmosphere to bring to the impressive Greensboro Coliseum. The growth that we are having this year is a testament to our league’s strength and will be a reflection of our success to come in the future years."

Billy Back has been named the head coach of the Cobras.

The NAL 2018 schedule has not been released.