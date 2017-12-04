Arena football comes to Greensboro: Carolina Cobras to play in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The National Arena League is bringing arena football to Greensboro with the announcement of the Carolina Cobras.
The team will play in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2018.
“We are extremely proud to be bringing a franchise to North Carolina. Greensboro has been prime target for NAL expansion with their connection with its neighboring cities Winston-Salem and High Point," NAL Expansion Chairman Jeff Bouchy said in a press release. "We believe Greensboro’s community is well deserving of an arena football franchise and its region will be a strong foundation for a rapid growing fan base with an electric atmosphere to bring to the impressive Greensboro Coliseum. The growth that we are having this year is a testament to our league’s strength and will be a reflection of our success to come in the future years."
Billy Back has been named the head coach of the Cobras.
The NAL 2018 schedule has not been released.