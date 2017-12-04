In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the CVS and Aetna merger, a new Apple iPad and more.
Aetna approves CVS merger
-
Disney makes $5B at box office
-
CVS is buying Aetna in massive deal that could transform health care
-
Number of US jobs grow, wages stay stagnant
-
Which NC city is the best for trick-or-treaters?
-
Target to end ‘Christmas Creep’
-
-
Cyber Monday sales believed to be more than $6.6B
-
Cyber Monday sales expected to reach all-time high
-
Starbucks releases its 2nd holiday cup
-
Reynolds American CEO steps down
-
The best Black Friday deals
-
-
Local company could create uniforms for American Airlines
-
Gas prices dropping ahead of Thanksgiving
-
Amazon will not stream TV