Supermoon 2017 photo gallery: Send us your photos!

Who’s ready for Sunday’s Supermoon? The only one of 2017, the moon will shine 16 percent brighter and appear 7 percent larger than its usual size.

This supermoon will be the first in the series of three consecutive full moon supermoons, the next two will be in January.

