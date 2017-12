× Pisgah Church Road closed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – All lanes of Pisgah Church Road between Primrose Avenue and Sheridan Road in Greensboro are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries and downed utility lines in the roadway, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel.