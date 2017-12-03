× Kernersville Road reopens after house fire

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. –Kernersville Road was blocked in both directions Sunday afternoon due to a house fire. All lanes are now back open.

The fire, at 4430 Kernersville Road, shut down Kernersville Road East from Sedge Garden Road and Kernersville Road West from Weavil Road.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said there were no injuries related to this incident.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is advising motorist to exercise caution and or use an alternate route.