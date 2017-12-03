Florida man arrested, allegedly drew violent school scene on child’s homework
GULF COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested and charged after he drew a violent image on a student’s homework assignment, the Palm Beach Post reported.
School staff reported the man after seeeing a drawing that included a schoolhouse on fire, a person appearing to hold a gun next to the words “Pew Pew Pew” shooting at a line of people, another person on fire next to the words “AHHH! It burns!” and two people on the ground in what appears to be a pool of blood, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office told the Palm Beach Post.
Robert Paul Alexander Edwards, 33, was charged with writing threats to kill or do bodily injury.
29.800162 -85.354965