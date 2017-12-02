Why does my iPhone keep restarting? Here’s how to fix it

Is your iPhone constantly rebooting? It could be connected to a reported bug involving certain apps and the latest version of iOS.

Late Friday, several iPhone users started reporting their iPhones rebooting every 30 seconds.

A thread on Reddit tracked the bug and connected the reboot loop to iOS ticking over at 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 2 and apps that use repeating local notifications.

So what does it mean? And how do I fix my rebooting iPhone?

As a temporary workaround until Apple releases an official fix:

Go to Settings > General > Date & Time and manually set the date to December 1. This should stop the endless rebooting.

If that doesn’t work:

Disable all notifications by going to Notifications > Show Previews > Never

If that doesn’t work:

Uninstall any apps that send scheduled reminder alerts (Headspace, Drink Water reminders, etc.)

If that doesn’t work:

There are no other known workarounds. Your issue may be unrelated to this specific iOS bug that first surfaced on Dec. 2.

Apparently, if you have an app that uses repeating local notifications, your iOS device will go into an infinite reboot loop at 12:15 AM. That’s in 45 minutes for east coasters. G… good luck? 😓 https://t.co/qSegW7kZdF — Cabel Sasser (@cabel) December 2, 2017