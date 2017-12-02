FOX8 high school football scoreboard: State semifinals

Why does my iPhone keep restarting? Here’s how to fix it

Posted 12:15 am, December 2, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13AM, December 2, 2017

Is your iPhone constantly rebooting? It could be connected to a reported bug involving certain apps and the latest version of iOS.

Late Friday, several iPhone users started reporting their iPhones rebooting every 30 seconds.

A thread on Reddit tracked the bug and connected the reboot loop to iOS ticking over at 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 2 and apps that use repeating local notifications.

So what does it mean? And how do I fix my rebooting iPhone?

As a temporary workaround until Apple releases an official fix:

Go to Settings > General > Date & Time and manually set the date to December 1. This should stop the endless rebooting.

If that doesn’t work:

Disable all notifications by going to Notifications > Show Previews > Never

If that doesn’t work: 

Uninstall any apps that send scheduled reminder alerts (Headspace, Drink Water reminders, etc.)

If that doesn’t work:

There are no other known workarounds. Your issue may be unrelated to this specific iOS bug that first surfaced on Dec. 2.