Why does my iPhone keep restarting? Here’s how to fix it

Is your iPhone constantly rebooting? It could be connected to a reported bug involving certain apps and the latest version of iOS.
Late Friday, several iPhone users started reporting their iPhones rebooting every 30 seconds.
A thread on Reddit tracked the bug and connected the reboot loop to iOS ticking over at 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 2 and apps that use repeating local notifications.
So what does it mean? And how do I fix my rebooting iPhone?
As a temporary workaround until Apple releases an official fix:
Go to Settings > General > Date & Time and manually set the date to December 1. This should stop the endless rebooting.
If that doesn’t work:
Disable all notifications by going to Notifications > Show Previews > Never
If that doesn’t work:
Uninstall any apps that send scheduled reminder alerts (Headspace, Drink Water reminders, etc.)
If that doesn’t work:
There are no other known workarounds. Your issue may be unrelated to this specific iOS bug that first surfaced on Dec. 2.