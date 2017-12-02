× Tex & Shirley’s restaurant relocating from Friendly Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tex & Shirley’s Pancake House at the Friendly Center in Greensboro will close later this month.

A Facebook post states: “We’re sad and excited to announce our last day in the Friendly Center location. December 24th will be our last day before we move to our new home. Stay tuned for more details on the relocation!”

A manager told FOX8 that one employee there who has been working there for 34 years, will continue working at the new location.