Person shot in head across from state park in Davie County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot near Boone’s Cave State Park on Saturday, according to Davidson County Sheriff’s Dispatch.

A park supervisor told FOX8 the shooting took place on private Davie County land known for hunting located across the Yadkin River from the state park.

An ambulance came through the state park and EMS workers crossed the Yadkin River from the park on a boat to get to the victim.

No other information was available.