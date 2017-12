× One person dead after house fire in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — One person is dead after a house fire Saturday in Mount Airy.

Chief Johnny Hiatt said the fire was at about 12:05 p.m. at a house at 268 Maple Drive.

Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department worked the fire.

Officials haven’t released the name of the victim and the cause of the fire is not known.