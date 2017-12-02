NC State game delayed after serious medical emergency on SC State bench

Update: South Carolina State Coach Murray Garvin, at the hospital with Ty Solomon, texted ESPN that Ty is awake and responding. Garvin said that Solomon’s heart stopped and he was resuscitated by South Carolina State’s athletic trainer.

— The North Carolina State basketball game on Saturday was delayed after a medical emergency on the South Carolina State bench, WRAL reported.

Play at PNC Arena was delayed several minutes while EMS workers did CPR on a South Carolina State player.

The player is senior guard Ty Solomon, according to ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman. He was carried off on a stretcher as his mother pleaded for his life.

According to Pack Pride, Solomon was lying on the ground and unresponsive. Players fanned him with towels. After receiving CPR, he was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the court.

During the emergency, NC State players could be seen huddled and praying for Solomon.

The South Carolina State players and coaches voted to continue playing the game. The game resumed with NC State leading 22-5 and 13:08 left in the first half. NC State players cheered for SC State and gave a standing ovation as they took the court.

Standing ovation for South Carolina State players as they return to the court. pic.twitter.com/tzIxKHmpoI — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 2, 2017

South Carolina State's Ty Solomon has been taken to Rex Hospital. Crowd erupts when told he has is conscious and stable. — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 2, 2017

@PackPride I don’t know of a better representation of the heart of NC State and #WPN than seeing @PackMensBball huddled and praying for Ty Solomon and all of PNC cheering for SC State returning in their heartache. It’s so much bigger than basketball. — Mallory Jones (@_callmemal) December 2, 2017

South Carolina State player now lying on the ground unresponsive. Medical team looking at him as players fan him with towels. — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 2, 2017

South Carolina State senior guard Tyvoris Solomon was the player who collapsed on the bench during a timeout, school spokesman told ESPN. He is conscious. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 2, 2017

Here's our perspective of the events that took place at PNC Arena…players are now back on the court warming up…no confirmation on player name yet from school, but saying he WAS responsive when leaving court. #WRAL pic.twitter.com/cx81qg0bvP — Jared Fialko (@JFiWRAL) December 2, 2017

This is an unfathomable scene at PNC…CPR being performed by the SCState bench…plays been stopped for several minutes. Absolutely silent in building #WRAL pic.twitter.com/ykSbPdmuJF — Jared Fialko (@JFiWRAL) December 2, 2017

The South Carolina State player was conscious and stabilized when he was taken out of PNC Arena. Thank you to both school's athletic training staff and doctors for their quick action. — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 2, 2017

Thank you to @WakeCountyEMS First Responders for their swift & heroic actions. Please keep Ty Solomon & the SC State family in your thoughts & prayers. https://t.co/i3fX9blbDv — PNC Arena (@PNCArena) December 2, 2017

