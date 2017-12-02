NC State game delayed after serious medical emergency on SC State bench

Update: South Carolina State Coach Murray Garvin, at the hospital with Ty Solomon, texted ESPN that Ty is awake and responding. Garvin said that Solomon’s heart stopped and he was resuscitated by South Carolina State’s athletic trainer.
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State basketball game on Saturday was delayed after a medical emergency on the South Carolina State bench, WRAL reported.
Play at PNC Arena was delayed several minutes while EMS workers did CPR on a South Carolina State player.
The player is senior guard Ty Solomon, according to ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman. He was carried off on a stretcher as his mother pleaded for his life.
According to Pack Pride, Solomon was lying on the ground and unresponsive. Players fanned him with towels. After receiving CPR, he was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the court.
During the emergency, NC State players could be seen huddled and praying for Solomon.
The South Carolina State players and coaches voted to continue playing the game. The game resumed with NC State leading 22-5 and 13:08 left in the first half. NC State players cheered for SC State and gave a standing ovation as they took the court.