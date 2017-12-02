× Body of missing North Carolina 3-year-old Mariah Woods located

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — A body believed to be that of missing North Carolina 3-year-old Mariah Woods has been located, authorities said in a Saturday evening news conference.

The Fayetteville police dive team recovered the remains around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County. Positive confirmation of the identity of the remains will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mariah’s mother’s boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, 32, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the girl’s disappearance and death.

Arrest warrants for Kimrey show that he is accused of stealing two dressers from a home on High Hill Road around the time of Mariah’s disappearance, between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday. The warrant states that he obstructed justice by “removing Mariah Woods body from the scene of her death and did conceal Mariah Woods death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to fraud.” The warrant also says that Kimrey “secretly disposed of the dead child’s body.”

Kimrey is being charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property.

He is being held a the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

According to WCTI, District Attorney Ernie Lee has been consulted on the current charges and additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues.