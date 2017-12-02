× Asheboro man accused of shooting his son to death

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 68-year-old Asheboro man has been charged with murdering his son.

Michael Louis Coble was arrested Saturday on one count of murder, according to a press release.

On Dec. 1, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to 1766 Old Cedar Falls Road in Asheboro.

Coble, the homeowner, had called 9-1-1 and disclosed that he shot his son, 38-year-old Darin Everette Coble.

Deputies located Darin Coble unresponsive and inside the residence.

After an investigation, detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Louis Coble with murder. He is being held at the Randolph County Jail with no bond.