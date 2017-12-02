× 8-year-old SC boy dies after being attacked by dogs

GAFFNEY, S.C. — An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday after being mauled by dogs near his South Carolina home, according to The Sun News.

Korbin Michael Williams of Gaffney, S.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler called it an “absolute tragedy.”

“The boy was familiar with the dogs having cared for them by feeding and playing with them daily. He had just fed them on Friday, minutes before the attack occurred.”