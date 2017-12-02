8-year-old SC boy dies after being attacked by dogs
GAFFNEY, S.C. — An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday after being mauled by dogs near his South Carolina home, according to The Sun News.
Korbin Michael Williams of Gaffney, S.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler called it an “absolute tragedy.”
“The boy was familiar with the dogs having cared for them by feeding and playing with them daily. He had just fed them on Friday, minutes before the attack occurred.”
Fowler told The Sun News that Williams was walking with another boy on a street across from his home when three dogs attacked them.
Williams’ friend was able to run to a nearby home for help and 9-1-1 was called.
The dogs bit Williams in multiple places, while the other child was bit on the leg.