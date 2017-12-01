× Woman killed in crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed in a crash in southern Davidson County Friday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Phillips.

The crash happened on N.C. 109 near South Chapel Hill Church Road around 3 p.m.

Phillips said the woman has been identified as Kimberly Leonard, 60, of New London.

Leonard’s vehicle went off the roadway to the right, over-corrected, went off the roadway to the left and hit a tree, Phillips said.