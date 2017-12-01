Walmart pulls “Rope. Tree. Journalist.” T-shirt

Walmart has removed a controversial T-shirt from its online store after a journalist advocacy group sent the retailer a note flagging it as threatening, according to CBS News.

The shirt, which was being offered on Walmart.com by a third-party seller, reads: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.”

“This item was sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace and clearly violates our policy,” Walmart said in a statement. “We removed it as soon as it was brought to our attention, and are conducting a thorough review of the seller’s assortment.”

The Radio Television Digital News Association said Walmart contacted them several hours after the complaint to say the T-shirt was being removed.

“It is our belief that at the least, T-shirts or any other items bearing such words simply inflame the passions of those who either don’t like or don’t understand, the news media,” said Dan Shelley, executive director of the RTDNA. “At worst, they openly encourage violence targeting journalists. We believe they are particularly inflammatory within the context of today’s vitriolic political and ideological environment.

The company, called Teespring, has since taken the T-shirt down as well, NPR reports. It was replaced with a message saying that the shirt “is no longer available due to content issues.”