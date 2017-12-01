Thousands attend annual Festival of Lights in downtown Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Friday night, thousands gathered in downtown Greensboro to help bring in the holiday season. It was the 29th annual Festival of Lights event, beginning with the traditional big tree lighting.

It was second year in a row that Downtown Greensboro Inc. hosted the event. However, for a lot of people that went, it was their first year being a part of it.

“We always wanted to come but just haven't. We are excited. It's beautiful,” said Lisa Cox, who came out with her family.

Cox and her family were not the only first-timers there. Jennifer Black brought her daughter to her first Festival of Lights.

“It’s tradition. So, I love chopping down Christmas trees doing the whole holiday stuff. My husband tags along sometimes -- he hates it. But other than that it's tradition. You know, Christmas lights and people and holidays. So, she likes it so far,” she said.

With the tree lit, the focus shifted to Elm Street. The entire street was blocked off as the Festival of Lights and First Friday celebrations blended together.

“It's really amazing. I love coming here downtown. It's just really great experience,” said Gabrielle Costa, who went with her friends.