Small plane crashes at Mount Airy/Surry County Airport

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A small plane crashed at the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport on Friday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Zenith 701 amateur-built aircraft lost control on departure from Runway 18 and crashed at about 4 p.m., the FAA said.

When deputies and EMS personnel arrived, they found the plane upside down at the end of the runway, according to a news release from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Only one pilot was on board. The pilot was not injured.

The plane is registered to Reginald F. Davis, of Dobson, but it is unclear if Davis was the pilot.