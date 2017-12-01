× Person of interest sought in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a shooting Thursday in Burlington, according to a news release.

Police want to speak with Jaquan Williams, 20, of Burlington, in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon where a woman was shot in the head during a possible road rage incident.

Williams is just considered a person of interest and not a suspect in the case.

Jalen Okeith Watlington, 21, of Burlington, was arrested in connection with the shooting Thursday and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.