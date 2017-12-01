× North Carolina man sues NFL player for seducing his wife, ‘ruining his relationship’

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is suing an NFL player who he said seduced his wife and ruined his marriage, WSOC reports.

Joshua Jeffords, from Huntersville, is suing Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox for alienation of affection.

The lawsuit claims his wife started a relationship with Cox after a work trip to Pennsylvania.

WSOC obtained text messages from Cox and Jefford’s wife. One text said, “I want to get you pregnant,” with a response of, “We’d make some beautiful babies.”

North Carolina is one of only a few states in the United States that allows people to sue a cheating spouse’s lover for alienation of affection.

A judge originally ruled the law violates freedom of speech and expression, but an appeals court disagreed.