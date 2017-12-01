× Missing teen found safe in New York after leaving Florida with soccer coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A missing Florida teen, who allegedly fled the state with her soccer coach, has been found safe in New York, WPIX reports.

Caitlyn Frisina, 17, was reported missing from her Florida home on Sunday. Authorities say Frisina did a factory reset on her cellphone and left it behind.

Police say the Fort White High School senior was accompanied by her school’s boys’ soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez, 27.

The search spanned several states including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and New York.

On Friday, just after 4 p.m., a New York State police officer spotted Rian’s 2001 red Mercury Sable in Syracuse. The officer stopped the car and Rian was taken into custody without incident.

Caitlyn’s family was notified.