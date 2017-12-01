× Missing man found dead in car near Lexington died from crash injuries

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Christopher Grubbs, who was found dead in his wrecked vehicle Thursday, died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release Friday.

The car was discovered around 3 p.m. down an embankment near the intersection of Odell Owen Road and Pine Top Road, west of Lexington.

Grubbs, 35, was reported missing on Nov. 20.

Family members and the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday night the body found inside was that of Grubbs.

It is unclear what caused the crash.