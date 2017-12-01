× McDonald’s manager to receive $110,000 reward for tip that let to Tampa serial killer arrest

TAMPA, Fla. — The brave woman who called police, which lead to the arrest of suspected Tampa serial killer Howell Donaldson III, will receive the entire $110,000 reward, according to WFTS.

At a news conference Friday, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced Delanda Walker would receive “every penny” of the reward.

“Let me be clear, she will receive all $110,000. She will receive every penny of that,” Dugan said.

There had been controversy after it was initially announced Walker would not receive a $5,000 portion from Crime Stoppers because she called police instead of a tipline.

Dugan added, the total $110,000 came from multiple donors, so it will take some time for checks to get to her.

Mayor Bob Buckhorn attended the news conference and read a statement from Walker, who did not want any attention for doing what she said was the “right thing.”

It read:

“I went to work on Tuesday intending to serve customers and do my job. The day turned out very differently. When confronted with this situation, I wanted to do the right thing and I reached out to a nearby police officer. Receiving a reward never entered my mind. “Looking back, I am grateful to know I was helpful in assisting law enforcement. I hope you can understand, that out of respect for the continuing investigation as well as the victims and their families, I will not be answering questions. But, please know I appreciate all the well wishes and kind words from our community.”

“This woman made the right choice… We are a safer community because Ms. Walker did the right thing. She doesn’t want any attention. If there was no reward, she would have made the same decision,” Buckhord said. “She is what’s right with this city.”

Here is a list of the money she will receive:

David A. Straz Jr. Foundation is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the unknown suspect(s) involved in these homicide cases.

Rise Tampa is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in these homicide cases.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in these homicide cases.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the unknown suspect(s) involved in these homicide cases.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in these homicide cases.