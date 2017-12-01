× Man taken to hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 900 block of East Third Street, the release said.

The victim drove himself to the McDonald’s at 780 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and an employee called to report that a person had been shot.

Forsyth County EMS responded and took the victim to the hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim said he does not know who shot him.